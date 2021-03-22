Bons plans
Gamesplanet : plus de 400 jeux RPG et jeux d’aventure soldés !
Pour fêter ses 15 ans, Gamesplanet propose plus de 400 jeux PC RPG et Aventure soldés jusqu’au 26 mars 10h ! De plus, avec le code promo RPGPARTY, vous recevrez le jeu The Council offert avec un minimum d’achat de 8€ pendant cette promo.Découvrir l'offre complète des jeux en promotions sur Gamesplanet
Voici les 30 meilleures offres
- GreedFall -64% 17,99 €
- Tyranny – Gold Edition -77% 11,50 €
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire -58% 16,99 €
- CODE VEIN -65% 17,50 €
- Wasteland 3 -33% 39,99 €
- The Sinking City -62% 18,99 €
- ELEX -78% 11,00 €
- Chicken Police -37% 12,50 €
- A Plague Tale: Innocence -73% 11,99 €
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition -86% 11,00 €
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition -55% 17,99 €
- Death Stranding -50% 29,99 €
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Explorer Edition -37% 12,50 €
- Medieval Dynasty -32% 16,99 €
- My Time At Portia -60% 11,99 €
- Gothic Universe Edition -81% 3,75 €
- Vampyr -78% 8,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments -91% 2,75 €
- The Red Strings Club -67% 4,95 €
- Shenmue III -68% 15,99 €
- The Long Journey Home -90% 2,99 €
- OKAMI HD -60% 7,99 €
- Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice -43% 19,99 €
- The Surge -75% 4,99 €
- The Surge 2 -70% 11,99 €
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope -42% 17,50 €
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition -55% 26,99 €
- Little Nightmares: Complete Edition -82% 5,50 €
- Shadowrun Trilogy -77% 12,50 €
- Le Donjon de Naheulbeuk : L’Amulette du D√©sordre -29% 24,99 €
