Gamesplanet : jusqu’à 85% de réduction sur les jeux PC de Bethesda et Electronic Arts
Profitez de réductions allant jusqu’à 85% sur les jeux PC des catalogues Bethesda et Electronic Arts chez Gamesplanet !
Les Promos Bethesda
Quelques exemples :
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (PC // Steam) à (-63%) 14,99€
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition (PC // Steam) à (-68%) 18,99€
- Fallout 76 (PC // Bethesdanet) à (-68%) 12,99€
- Dishonored 2 (PC // Steam) à (-63%) 14,99€
- RAGE 2 (PC // Bethesdanet) à (-68%) 18,99€
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind – Game of the Year Edition (PC // Steam) à (-67%) 4,95€
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Digital Upgrade (PC, Mac // Zenimax) à (-68%) 12,99€
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe (PC // Bethesdanet) à (-68%) 12,99€
Les Promos Electronic Arts
Quelques exemples :
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition (PC // Origin) à (-61%) 15,50€
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order (PC // Origin) à (-40%) 23,99€
- STAR WARS™: Squadrons (PC // Origin) à (-53%) 18,99€
- FIFA 21 Standard Edition (PC // Origin) à (-62%) 22,99€
- Command & Conquer™ Remastered Collection (PC // Origin) à (-50%) 9,99€
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition (PC // Origin) à (-60%) 23,99€
- Battlefield 1 (PC // Origin) à (-60%) 7,99€
- Anthem (PC // Origin) à (-85%) 8,99€
