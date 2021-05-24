Bons plans
Plus de 500 jeux PC soldés et 1 jeu offert pour les 15 ans de Gamesplanet !
Du 21 mai au 28 mai 10h, Gamesplanet fête ses 15 ans : promotions et jeu offert au programme !
Du 21 mai au 28 mai 10h, Gamesplanet fête ses 15 ans, et à cette occasion, 540 jeux Action & Sports sont soldés, et cerise sur le gâteau, le jeu Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood est offert pour tout achat minimum de 2€ (dans la sélection en promo) grâce au code BOUNDINACTION !
Découvrir toute la sélection des jeux soldés
Code promo : BOUNDINACTION
Voici notre sélection des meilleures offres
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard 82% 5,50 €
- Project CARS 78% 3,30 €
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ 87% 7,99 €
- DOOM Eternal 70% 17,99 €
- Shadow Warrior 2 82% 6,66 €
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey 77% 13,99 €
- Clustertruck 70% 4,50 €
- Darksiders III 79% 12,50 €
- Dying Light – Enhanced Edition 72% 13,99 €
- The Sinking City 64% 17,99 €
- Serious Sam 3: BFE 90% 3,70 €
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience 78% 6,66 €
- TEKKEN 7 86% 5,50 €
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition 78% 6,66 €
- Wreckfest 58% 12,50 €
- Mortal Kombat 11 74% 12,99 €
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint 77% 13,99 €
- ReCore: Definitive Edition 49% 8,50 €
- SUPERHOT VR 43% 12,99 €
- Squad 25% 33,74 €
- Metro Exodus 68% 12,99 €
- No Man’s Sky 58% 22,99 €
- Street Fighter V 67% 6,50 €
- GOD EATER 3 82% 8,99 €
- Batman: Arkham Collection 80% 11,99 €
- Blood Bowl 2 82% 3,50 €
- RAGE 2 72% 16,99 €
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 – Season Pass Edition 83% 4,99 €
- GREEN HELL 38% 12,99 €
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER 86% 6,75 €
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning 58% 4,25 €
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War 83% 6,99 €
- The Falconeer 33% 19,99 €
- HITMAN 2 75% 14,99 €
- Far Cry: New Dawn 76% 11,00 €
- Insurgency: Sandstorm 57% 12,99 €
- Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition 80% 3,99 €
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars 58% 16,99 €
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 79% 5,99 €
- Devil May Cry 5 76% 5,99 €
