Plus de 500 jeux PC soldés et 1 jeu offert pour les 15 ans de Gamesplanet !

Gamesplanet

Par Gregori Pujol le

Du 21 mai au 28 mai 10h, Gamesplanet fête ses 15 ans : promotions et jeu offert au programme !

© Gamesplanet

Du 21 mai au 28 mai 10h, Gamesplanet fête ses 15 ans, et à cette occasion,  540 jeux Action & Sports sont soldés, et cerise sur le gâteau, le jeu Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood est offert pour tout achat minimum de 2€ (dans la sélection en promo) grâce au code BOUNDINACTION !

